A Derry Borough woman is facing harassment and stalking charges after Westmoreland County detectives received information from family members of a rising country music duo based in Tennessee.

According to information provided Monday by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Ashley Rose Felix created as many as 58 Instagram accounts in order to “stalk the social media accounts of the country duo, Megan and Liz.”

