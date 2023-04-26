A Derry Borough woman is facing harassment and stalking charges after Westmoreland County detectives received information from family members of a rising country music duo based in Tennessee.
According to information provided Monday by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Ashley Rose Felix created as many as 58 Instagram accounts in order to “stalk the social media accounts of the country duo, Megan and Liz.”
Family members first contacted authorities in Tennessee before realizing the alleged user’s accounts were from Westmoreland County.
According to the DA’s office, Felix reportedly “threatened physical harm, attempted to sabotage business partnerships and endorsements, and encouraged one victim to commit suicide and kill her unborn child.”
Felix was initially interviewed by members of the Derry Borough Police Department and county detectives. Felix denied having contact with the musicians, and told authorities she did not have her cellphone with her. The phone, however, rang several minutes later while investigators were interviewing her.
Felix then reportedly admitted her involvement, claiming one of the victims made a negative remark to one of her friends on TikTok; in retaliation, Felix sent messages to the country music tandem over the past year.
The victims told investigators that the repeated stalking and harassment has caused “extreme emotional distress.”
Felix was arraigned April 24 at 10:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers, and posted $5,000 bail. Felix is charged with stalking — repeatedly communicating to cause fear, a first-degree misdemeanor, and harassment — lewd, threatening language, a third-degree misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing for Felix is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 10 in front of Hammers.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
