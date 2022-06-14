Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman told city council members Monday evening that a license plate reader will soon be installed at a downtown intersection.
“It’ll take a photo of the vehicle’s license plate, time and day … it’s pretty sophisticated,” Sleasman said. “If we’re looking for a certain vehicle, we can punch in the information and this reader will be able to tell us if that vehicle ever passed through that intersection.
“More specifically, it’ll give you the time and the day, along with the operator.”
The city recently installed a camera system downtown which, according to Sleasman, has proven to be a reliable investigative tool.
“It continues to assist with investigations where otherwise we’d have no leads,” he said. “They’re really paying for themselves and it was a great investment.”
City Councilman James Kelley asked if the chief was considering any sort of expansion on the existing camera systems within the downtown area to help further deter any possible criminal activity, which prompted the license plate reader discussion.
“Right now all we could afford is one,” Sleasman said. “It was a lot less than I thought it was going to be, pretty reasonable, but we can still only take care of one right now.”
In other news from the police department, Sleasman recounted his department’s experience at a recent “Kona with the Cops” event.
“We had probably over 100 kids total in two hours,” he said. “We donated around 50 bicycle helmets and we fingerprinted 40 to 50 kids for the parents to take home the card. If something would ever happen, they’d have the fingerprints and just attach a photo to the card.
“It was a beautiful evening, nice night and good weather. We haven’t been able to do that for a couple years due to COVID but it was a great evening. The kids seemed to like it.”
Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile reported an increase in call volume since council’s last meeting.
“We haven’t had anything major here (in Latrobe), it’s all been Derry Township and Derry Borough,” Brasile said. “We’ve been over there for quite a few fires the past week and a half.”
On a solemn note, Brasile informed council of the death of Angelo Caruso, a life member of Latrobe Fire Department, as well as former mayor and district judge. He passed away Monday afternoon.
“(Caruso) was mayor of the city, it was the borough then, and he was a district magistrate for years, and he had 60-plus life membership years in our department,” Brasile said. “He was instrumental in getting the Fourth of July celebration started. He’s going to be greatly missed, great guy, and we hope everyone will keep his family in their prayers.”
Public Works Director Scott Wajdic reported an issue at the train station downtown.
“The old, original platform where people would catch the train,” Wajdic said, “the roof has shingles that have been blowing off onto the parking lot and cars.”
Officials from the train station and Amtrak have been notified of the issue.
“They were out here looking at it already but I don’t know how fast that will go,” Wajdic said.
There is heightened concern due to recent, strong storms that have affected the area.
Additionally, while the 2022 hot mix paving project list was unveiled last month, Wajdic said residents will not see the project ramp up until the end of August.
“You’ll see some things being done but our main paving won’t get underway until then,” he said.
Council also heard from John Duwall, vice president of facilities and supply chain, Adelphoi USA, regarding a request to vacate an alley off Village Way.
“We’re looking to expand our education center and put an addition on it,” Duwall said. “We’d like to use that part of the alley. I could be wrong but I don’t believe there’s any maintenance by Latrobe on that alley anymore. Basically we just want to expand the school and go into that alleyway.”
In other business Monday, council:
- Approved a resolution with LV Tech for IT maintenance and support;
- Approved a motion to sell one vehicle and two snowplows on Municibid;
- Approved a motion authorizing advertisement of a part-time facilities maintenance position;
- Discussed amending zoning ordinance No. 166-45 pertaining to electronic digital signage. County officials reportedly returned the proposed ordinance to city officials with no comment. A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 11 in council chambers, before city council’s regular meeting;
- Approved a resolution for a surveying quote from Kromel to identify a city-owned property on two parcels in the Eleanor Drive area. The survey is needed to help identify ownership of two trees for maintenance and/or removal;
- Honored Maya Jain with city council’s Student Showcase Award.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. June 27 in council chambers for their agenda preparation meeting.
