Pennsylvania State Police allege a Derry Township woman conspired with her new boyfriend to steal a Jeep belonging to her ex last month.
The stolen vehicle was used to pay off a debt the new boyfriend had with a Unity Township repair shop.
Both Crystal M. Hauser, 38, and Jeremy M. Haines, 46, were arraigned Monday on several felonies and misdemeanor charges related to the Jeep.
The ex-boyfriend of Hauser contacted PSP on Sept. 1 after he was told the Jeep was missing from her home by friends. Hauser had recently filed a protection from abuse order against the man, keeping him from getting the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
A trooper spoke with Hauser and Haines multiple times throughout the month of September claiming they did not know what happened to the Jeep, according to the affidavit.
A week after the vehicle was reported stolen by PSP, R&S Auto Repair notified police they were in possession of it.
The business owner told police Haines allegedly contacted him Aug. 16 to see if he would accept a 1995 Jeep in exchange for wiping a $941 debt for repairs to Haines’ vehicle.
After Haines, along with Hauser, retrieved his vehicle from the auto shop that same day, the Jeep was towed by the business owner through a third party.
The business owner was told there was no title for the vehicle and that the keys could not be found, according to the complaint.
On Sept. 28, Hauser and Haines were interviewed at the Kiski Valley PSP barracks where they both allegedly admitted to trading the stolen vehicle in exchange for the repair work.
Both were charged with two counts of felony theft, felony receiving stolen property, theft of services and theft by failure to pay, both misdemeanors.
Hauser and Haines are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Nov. 2 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
