The Bulletin became aware a body was found Tuesday morning and had reached out to the police department for information. This morning the City of Latrobe Police Department has confirmed that a body was found in a remote location along the Loyalhanna Creek. According to police, "The situation is completely contained to the individual and poses no greater threat to the city or its visitors."
This story will be updated as the Bulletin gets more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.