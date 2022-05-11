Ligonier Valley Police Commission members met Tuesday night for their monthly meeting which highlighted plans for policing Idlewild and SoakZone for its 2022 season.
This year, Ligonier Valley Police will have one officer onsite Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to assist park security with any criminal matters on the park’s busiest days. It is the opinion of Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger that the park should have more than one officer present on the busiest days, such as the Fourth of July; however this decision is made by park officials, given that it is private property. Now that the park serves alcohol all the time, and not just on select days, Berger believes having a higher police presence would not be a bad idea.
The board also heard a proposal for the new speed monitoring sign equipped with a radar. One of the township’s officers found a privately owned system that the police department could buy to use at their own discretion. One of the reasons they would be interested in the private sign is because opportunities to get one from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are few and far between.
If the department had one of their own to use at their own discretion, it would be much more beneficial to controlling speed around the township and borough, officials said. The board seemed to have a very favorable opinion on adopting this new sign, noting the need to find something to control speeders.
“I am excited for this opportunity because if you get one of these twice a year out of PennDOT, it is a miracle,” Berger said.
Additionally, Ligonier Valley Police will be getting a new car soon, as they are just days away from picking it up and taking it to get road-ready.
On a less fortunate note, the department had one of its officers suffer a severe leg injury recently, which leaves the department slightly short-staffed. Berger does not believe it will be much of an issue given that they have new availability opening up with some of their officers.
The board also discussed potentially hiring part-time officers.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet again 5 p.m. June 14 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
