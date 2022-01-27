State police have identified and charged the man they believe is responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Derry Township that left a Latrobe woman seriously injured. Now, they just have to find him.
Authorities are urging 30-year-old Bobby Paul Bryer to surrender. According to state police Tpr. Steve Limani, as of Wednesday, police still haven’t been able to locate the man, who may still be driving the same red Dodge pickup truck that was allegedly used in the hit-and-run crash outside the Union Mission on Saturday.
An address on Vernon Avenue is listed on court papers filed by state police, but initially police believed the man may be transient and not have a permanent address.
Police have released a description of Bryer’s truck, a 2018 red Dodge pickup with a registration plate of ZNR-3449 and damage to the right front side.
State police have charged Bryer with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, and several related traffic offenses, including speeding.
Mary Bathurst, 42, was the woman who was seriously injured when a truck hit her as she was taking out the trash outside of the Union Mission just before 6 p.m. There were several witnesses, including two shelter residents.
According to the police report, she was knocked 40 feet away, where she slammed into a wooden fence. The driver of the truck did stop briefly, but fled the scene after acknowledging someone was hurt. Bathurst remains in the hospital with injuries, but is expected to survive.
After the accident, Bathurst’s friends, family and co-workers appealed to the driver to turn himself into authorities.
According to court documents, troopers were led to Bryer by an acquaintance on Tuesday. She said that Bryer visited her home on Sunday and told her husband he had hit something on the side of the road the night after drinking. Police also spoke with Bryer’s wife who said he left the couple’s home to pick up food and when he returned said he hit something on the side of the road, according to court papers.
His wife confirmed to authorities that he knew he had hit a person. Their Derry Township address is less than a half-mile from the Union Mission.
According to online court records, Bryer doesn’t have a criminal record, but does have 13 traffic citations dating back to 2013. Five of those were speeding tickets, including two in one day in South and Southwest Greensburg, as well as another where police clocked him driving more than 100 mph on a road in Fayette County.
Other citations involved driving unregistered vehicles and following too closely.
Anyone with information on Bryer’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780 or dial 911.
