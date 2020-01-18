State police at Greensburg report a 15-year-old boy has been missing since leaving the Adelphoi Village facility at 1108 Village Way in Unity Township around 5:20 p.m. Dec. 28.
According to police, Michael Bathurst left the facility on foot heading in an unknown direction. Police described Bathurst as 5-foot-8, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes with prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black-and-white flip-flops.
Anyone with information about Bathurst’s whereabouts should contact police at 724-832-3288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.