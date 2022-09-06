A Bolivar man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a child for the past five years.

Jerry A. Boring, 58, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years of age and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old. He is being held in the prison in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

