A Bolivar man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a child for the past five years.
Jerry A. Boring, 58, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years of age and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old. He is being held in the prison in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim described the alleged abuse by Boring and said it started in early 2017, lasting until February of this year.
The victim’s age, gender and where the abuse took place were redacted from the criminal complaint but court documents list Fairfield Township in the case information. The criminal complaint also does not say how Boring knew the victim.
If convicted, Boring could be sentenced up to 40 years in prison and have to register as a sex offender.
Court records did not list an attorney for Boring. He is scheduled to appear Sept. 9 at 10:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
