Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is suspected of passing multiple counterfeit bills at the Walmart in Salem Township.
State police at Kiski Valley released photographs of a man on Friday who troopers claim used counterfeit $50s and $20s on several occasions last month to purchase items from the store.
The unidentified man, who was seen on surveillance footage passing three counterfeit $50 bills at the store on Jan. 7, also returned on Jan. 15, and allegedly passed seven counterfeit $20 bills, according to Tpr. Steve Limani.
In another incident, the same man reportedly entered the store on Jan. 11, and attempted to pass another counterfeit $50, but was caught by a store employee and fled, according to police.
Surveillance cameras picked up the man leaving the store in a Jeep Renegade with an unknown registration.
A woman was seen in the man’s company during the trips to Walmart, but she reportedly did not use counterfeit bills.
Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Tpr. Luke Hanko at the Kiski Valley station at 724-697-5780 or via email at lhanko@PA.gov.
Last month, troopers issued a warning to businesses that suspects were passing counterfeit $100s at stores in the Greengate Center Plaza in Hempfield Township. However, those suspects were not seen on any store security cameras.
In December, Blairsville police reported fake $100s were passed at Tractor Supply and Dollar General stores. Also, a man reportedly passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a Sally Beauty Store in White Township on Dec. 15, according to police.
All of those cases are still under investigation.
According to Limani, the bills were confiscated and forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service for investigation.
Genuine currency has a security thread or plastic strip that runs from the top to bottom which identifies the currency as authentic, Limani said. Counterfeit bills also sometimes have the same serial number — an indication that they are fake.
