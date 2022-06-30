Police seized nearly $95,000 in drugs and cash from the son of a former Pittsburgh Steelers football player during a bust Wednesday afternoon in Ligonier Borough.
Cortez Haselrig, 25, of Johnstown, was arrested by Westmoreland County detectives in the Giant Eagle parking lot after attempting to flee from police. The arrest comes after a four-month long investigation by a task force that included members from the Department of Homeland Security, Pennsylvania State Police, Ligonier Valley and Penn Township police departments.
About 30 grams of Fentanyl was purchased from Haselrig before the arrest was made, Trooper Stephen Limani said. After the arrest, police seized another 50 grams of Fentanyl and $1,630 in cash.
Officers executed a search warrant for Haselrig’s home in Geistown Borough, Cambria County, where they found roughly 110 grams of Fentanyl, 131 benzodiazepine pills and $3,242 in cash.
During the arrest, one officer suffered an injury to his/her hand.
Police were told by an informant Tuesday that Haselrig would be in Ligonier with the Fentanyl, according to court records.
Haselrig is being held in Westmoreland County Prison after bail was set at $500,000. He faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. He’s also charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 25 in Ligonier.
Court records show Haselrig has other pending criminal cases in Allegheny County related to retail theft and fleeing the scene of an accident.
Haselrig is the son of Carlton Haselrig, who played for the Steelers in the 1990s. Carlton passed away in 2020.
