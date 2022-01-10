If you shiver at the thought of marching out into the snow and ice to start your morning commute, imagine doing it in nothing but your bathing suit.
Oh, and you’d better take an ice-cold shower beforehand, for good measure.
Sounds silly, right?
Well, tell that to the folks who took a dip in the frigid waters of the lake at Keystone State Park in Derry Township on Saturday morning.
Hey, they did it for a good cause.
It was the first annual Polar Plunge hosted by Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation (GLPR) and the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA), with proceeds to benefit GLPR’s youth swimming program.
“It wasn’t too bad,” according to Ralph Bickerstaff, 63, of Derry, a brave soul who went into the water not once, but twice.
His wife, Coleen, said participating in an event like the Polar Plunge has been on Ralph’s mind for a while now.
“It was on his bucket list,” she said, noting that he decided to take part after her daughter, Colby Ruffner, announced that she wanted to do it and was looking for people to join her.
GLPR Director Craig Shevchik helped lead the way as the crowd of approximately 75 registered participants headed into the chilly waters of the lake.
He said he didn’t think it was terribly cold. He did note, however, that Tom Long, the member of the GLPR Commission who first suggested the idea, was notably absent on the day of the event.
“I didn’t see him out here today,” Shevchik joked.
He said all the funds raised thanks to the event will go directly toward supporting GLPR’s youth swimming program, which primarily targets children ages 4 and up.
Westmoreland County Water Rescue Team 175 — which consists of members from stations 71 (Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department), 77 (New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department) and 114 (Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department) — was on hand to keep a watchful eye on the group, just in case wading into the icy waters proved to be too much for anyone taking part. Thankfully, nobody needed rescuing.
