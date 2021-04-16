Two months ago, Mainline Pharmacy Group had more than 54,000 people on its waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccination. Back then, the pharmacy group was holding five large-scale clinics per week, with the ability to administer 6,000 weekly doses.
A lot has changed since then.
“Anyone who wants an appointment can just get on the website or call one of our stores and make one the same day — no waiting list at all,” said John Pastorek, director of pharmacy at Mainline.
The pharmacy group administered around 20,000 shots this week alone, between first and second doses, according to Pastorek.
“We’re going to be up to 14 clinics a week starting next week,” he said.
That includes several at St. Vincent College, Monroeville Mall, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and other locations.
Pennsylvania expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults older than 16 beginning Tuesday, nearly a week ahead of schedule, as supply begins to catch up with demand and state officials try to keep pace with a mutating virus.
“We’re happy that they opened it up to everyone,” Pastorek said. “We’re seeing a lot of younger people coming through, people who have been patiently waiting in line, waiting their turn.”
More than 2.55 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, with another 1.87 million having received one dose. In total, more than 6.74 million doses have been administered statewide, according to data from the state Department of Health.
In Westmoreland County, more than 79,100 residents are fully vaccinated, while over 52,800 are partially covered.
Pastorek said Mainline has provided more than 80,000 doses as of Wednesday night, with an additional 35,000 vaccine appointments scheduled.
“It’s been going really well,” Pastorek said. “People are still signing up. It seems to have slowed down a little bit. There’s not quite such a mad rush for appointments. There’s plenty of appointments available on the website. They do fill up, but it’s not like it was back in January and February when they were very scarce.”
Go to mainlinepharmacy.com and click “COVID-19” to schedule an appointment, or call any Mainline Pharmacy location.
Pastorek said the website is the easiest way to register, “But, obviously, everyone doesn’t have internet access, so for those people they are welcome to call any of our stores and we’ll make an appointment for them.”
At Excela Health, officials said given the current availability of vaccine doses, individuals are likely to be offered an appointment at the time of registration, rather than at a later date.
“We are seeing a steady predictable supply of the Moderna vaccine which allows us to serve anyone seeking a vaccine,” said Excela Health spokesperson Robin Jennings. “We are hopeful that individuals who were not eligible before the state broadened the criteria will take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated now.”
She said Excela Health is able to accomodate “many more individuals than before, and there are available appointment slots.”
Excela Health is now offering shots to anyone age 18 or older who want the two-dose Moderna vaccine, as the state recently expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.
Visit excelahealth.org to schedule an appointment or call 724-689-1690. Web enrollment is available 24/7, while phone registrations are taken Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon.
At the time the appointment is made for the first dose, registrants will also receive the appointment for the corresponding second dose in the appropriate time interval.
Excela Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located at 8885 Norwin Ave., North Huntingdon, inside the former Galaxy Fitness Center. Vaccines are administered between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays currently, but hours and days of operation are subject to change as vaccine availability allows. This facility is administering vaccines by appointment only, according to Excela Health officials.
Jennings said Excela Health has provided more than 31,000 doses, so far, with an additional 13,000 scheduled.
“We have the capacity to deliver between 6,000 and 10,000 doses per week depending on demand,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.