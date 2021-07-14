It was a contrast in seasons on Sunday at Pleasure Acres Equine Feline Rescue Center in Salem Township.
A warm breeze blew through the bright summer day, and lazy cats were sunning themselves on rocks outside the barn. Yet there were Christmas decorations around the doors, and inside, the horse stalls and corridors were festive with holiday lights and decorated trees.
It was Christmas in July at the sanctuary, a popular fundraiser for the nonprofit organization that this year is running it for only two hours on each of three Sundays, instead of celebrating with a crowd on a longer single event. That allows for safer social distancing in light of caution about the COVID-19 pandemic. The two other dates are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 18 and 25.
Another thing that’s different this year is that founder Barb Martin planned the events to be expressions of appreciation for the on-going support when popular fundraisers had to be canceled. That’s why the donation of $6 per person includes a box luncheon and beverage.
There are also two tables full of basket raffles, with winners being picked at 1 p.m. July 25. The highlight of the family-oriented event, though, is the opportunity to meet the 45 cats and 12 horses who are permanent residents on the farm. The horses love to take treats and to be petted, and the friendly cats enjoy playing and purring.
If they could talk, they would all have sad stories to tell.
A cat named Patsy was one of six who were thrown out of a home in Uniontown when their owner moved. Four of them were poisoned by a neighbor, but Patsy and a sibling were rescued and taken to the center.
A white cat named Sugar just couldn’t live in a house.
“He destroyed everything where he lived before,” Martin said. “He tore curtains off the walls and did a lot of damage. He hasn’t done anything like that since he’s been here, other than hiding in the bottom of garbage cans.”
About 25 of the cats were feral when they arrived. The others, though not feral, would probably not do well as inside cats for various reasons.
“Everybody wants kittens, not grown cats, and since they're all spayed and neutered here, there aren’t going to be any kittens,” Martin said. “And some of my cats would not do well if they were put into a house situation. So these cats are seldom adopted, ”
They’ll stay at the farm for the rest of their lives, living in the barn that has cat houses, perches and plenty of things to amuse the felines inside, and a lot of space to roam when they want to be outside.
The 12 horses aren’t up for adoption, either. Many of them are elderly or have medical issues, and were victims of abuse or neglect.
“A lot of them are starvation cases where there were no finances to feed them, and the people would let them starve,” Martin said. “Or they were unwanted. A family member would die and someone who inherits them doesn’t want them or doesn’t have the place to keep them nor the capacity to take care of them.”
One thoroughbred horse, Harvey, was a neglect and starvation case and might have been a race horse in better times. Martin used Absorbine liniment to relieve the discomfort in his legs, and entered him in the national Absorbine contest.
“Harvey was named the winner three weeks after he passed away,” she said. “He was 44.”
The ad with his photo, though, was used in a number of equine publications.
Martin grew up on the family dairy farm that was owned by her late parents, James and Olga Hornock. A retired nurse, she and her husband George, who retired from the restaurant industry, bought the farm on Hornock Road so that her parents could retire.
Martin spent a lifetime around horses and started rescuing them 19 years before she and her husband incorporated the rescue as a non-profit in 2015.
There hasn’t been a dairy operation on the farm for years. Now, the huge barn houses the horses and cats, and there are even a few geese that needed somewhere to live. There are rooms inside for events, and one area houses the James R. Hornock Museum of farming and horse drawn equipment. That includes his lifetime collection of an antique tractor, carriages, buggies, farm tools and more. The museum is part of the self-guided tour during the Sunday events.
Like all the local rescues, Pleasure Acres struggled through the pandemic to make up for what they lost from in-person events. Martin wrote grants and also partnered with White Oak Animal Shelter for some alternate funds, including a raffle.
“We have a lot of long-term supporters in our community who made tremendous efforts to get us through a very difficult year,” she said. “People even showed up with cat food. So Christmas in July is more of a gratitude fund raiser. We want people to come and have lunch and to play with the horses and play with the cats, and tour the museum.”
For reservations, call 724-668-2029. For more information about the rescue, visit pleasureacres.wordpress.com or find Pleasure Acres Equine Feline Rescue Center on Facebook.
