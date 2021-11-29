Pleasure Acres Equine & Feline Rescue Center in Salem Township, a sanctuary for horses and homeless cats, is hosting a Christmas Open House this weekend, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Visitors can meet the residents and tour the barn that will be decorated in full holiday array, and the Horse Drawn Equipment and Carriage Museum. There will be food and beverages, basket auctions and more. Donations are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 8 years old. Reservations are encouraged by Nov. 30. Call 724-668-2029. Dress warm for the tours.
Pleasure Acres takes in horses and cats that can remain there for the rest of the lives.
The farm is located at 149 Hornock Drive. Find them on Facebook and at pleasureacres.wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.