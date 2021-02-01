A Pleasant Unity man accused of threatening Gov. Tom Wolf last year over the governor’s orders forcing businesses to close down amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge, according to court documents.
Rocco Anthony Naples, 29, had been charged by state police with a felony count of threatening unlawful harm to influence official and political matters and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment following a May 8 incident.
Those charges were withdrawn as he pleaded guilty Wednesday to a summary charge of harassment before York County Magisterial District Judge Joel N. Toluba and agreed to pay $302.25 in fines and costs, court records show.
Naples had remained free on unsecured bond since his initial arraignment in the case.
Police allege Naples called the customer-service line of Wolf’s former business, Wolf Home Products, and threatened the governor.
Naples was allegedly upset because he believed Wolf had closed down businesses around the state but kept his own business up and running.
Naples was incorrect about that, however, according to Wolf’s press secretary, Lyndsay Kensinger.
The governor sold Wolf Home Products in 2015 and has nothing to do with the company, Kensinger told The York Dispatch in May.
According to police, the customer-service representative Naples spoke with sent an email to her supervisor that read, “Customer called in stating he was angry about Gov. Wolf closing their companies but keeping his open, he said that him and a couple of his buddies have a bullet waiting for (Wolf) if he keeps them closed.”
Authorities tracked down Naples using the phone he called from, as well as through the Westmoreland County Probation Office and Naples’ Facebook page, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.