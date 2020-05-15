The Pleasant Unity man accused of threatening Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf by allegedly saying he and his buddies “have a bullet waiting” for him remains free on bail, according to The York Dispatch.
Rocco Anthony Naples, 28, of was taken into custody by state troopers Tuesday on a York County arrest warrant, police said.
He was then taken before Unity Township Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady, who arraigned Naples on the York County arrest warrant, according to Mahady’s office.
Naples’ bail was set at $5,000 unsecured, Mahady’s office confirmed. Unsecured bail means Naples didn’t have to post any money to remain free, but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings.
Mahady set a date of May 21 for Naples’ preliminary hearing at the office of York City District Judge Joel Toluba, his office said. That date could be continued.
It’s expected Toluba will set bail for Naples at his preliminary hearing.
Naples remains charged with the third-degree felony of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, plus the misdemeanors of making terroristic threats and harassment.
Court documents allege Naples was upset because Wolf has closed down businesses around the state but kept his own business — all under the umbrella of Wolf Home Products — up and running.
Naples was incorrect about that, however, according to Wolf’s press secretary, Lyndsay Kensinger.
The governor sold Wolf Home Products in 2015 and has nothing to do with the company, Kensinger told The York Dispatch.
According to charging documents, Naples called the company’s customer-service line last week and threatened the governor.
The customer-service representative he spoke with sent an email to her supervisor that read, “Customer called in stating he was angry about Gov. Wolf closing their companies but keeping his open, he said that him and a couple of his buddies have a bullet waiting for (Wolf) if he keeps them closed.”
Authorities tracked down Naples using the phone he called from, as well as through the Westmoreland County Probation Office and from Naples’ Facebook page, which is named “Rocco Rock Anthony,” according to documents.
