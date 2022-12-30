GREENSBURG – The Fine Wine & Good Spirits (FW&GS) at 105 Harrison Ave., Greensburg, will reopen 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store phone number is 724-830-2019.
Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.
The store closed in August due to potential safety concerns, which have since been addressed.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers and handlers.
The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $19.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services.
The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.
