Music runs in Bernie Patrick’s family, and when they get together, they’ll be playing the piano, accordion, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, harmonica, organ, wind instruments and more.
Most of the time, Patrick, who lives in Derry, will be playing the fiddle, but sometimes he’ll get out a handsaw to make music.
That’s right. A regular wood saw turned into what’s known as a musical saw or singing saw.
There’s a story behind that saw that used to belong to his late maternal grandfather, Harry Ghrist. He was about 7 or 8 years old back in the day when people collected S&H Green Stamps that they earned on purchases, and they could cash them in for other merchandise. At that time, there was a Green Stamp store in Greensburg, and Ghrist took him there to cash in his savings.
“He got a nice wood saw but it has never cut a piece of wood,” Patrick said.
Or maybe it’s done a few cuts just so he could demonstrate that yes, it’s a real saw, and yes, it’s sharp and it cuts.
“My grandfather played music on it and he could make it sing like an operatic saw,” Patrick said. “He could play anything. He could get music from a pencil sharpener.”
The family has been filled with music for several generations.
“My grandpap, and maybe his parents or grandparents were the founding fathers of music in my family,” he said. “When I was growing up in the 1970s, we all played something. My grandfather played the organ, guitar, piano, mandolin and fiddle. He used to tie his donkey to a tree and walk up the hill to Seton Hill to take violin lessons. The sisters got him so advanced that they couldn’t teach him any more. They wanted to send him to Europe to be a violinist.”
The musical family played on WHJB in the earlier days of radio, too.
There’s quite a line of current musicians in the family. Patrick’s older brother George plays the piano and button box accordion and has gigs at the Darlington Inn. Brother Joey plays the accordion, and his children play the accordion and piano. His sister, Cindy Carns of Derry Township, plays the piano but also played the flute when she was growing up. Her daughter plays the clarinet and piano, and her son is a guitarist.
Patrick’s wife Carla plays the piano and the two have played at their church. His late mother Ruth sang and his late father John played the harmonica and accordion. There are cousins who play instruments, too.
But none of the music is as distinctive as a musical saw’s ethereal tones that are produced by a stringed bow played against the metal. The sawist holds the handle end between his or her legs, holds the tip and curves the blade to control how the notes sound.
It’s played by street performers, at festivals, with bands and with symphony orchestras. There are competitions, recording artists and composers. It’s been featured in movie and TV soundtracks, and sawists have performed on albums with other musicians. Actress Marlene Dietrich played the saw and in 1944 she performed with the United Service Organizations (USO) shows for U.S. troops overseas.
Patrick can play about 20 different songs on the saw and has appeared locally, including at Speal’s Tavern in Salem Township.
But mostly he’s known as a fiddler.
“Violins have class but fiddlers have way more fun,” he said.
Patrick was once recognized as one of the best fiddlers in the tri-state area. He won the Pennsylvania state championship in old-time fiddling, the Mid-Atlantic Fiddle championship, and went to competition in Idaho where he placed 22 out of 50 contestants. For about 35 or 40 years, he played every Friday and Saturday night at square dances in Kecksburg, the Alwine Center in Greensburg, the Greensburg Moose Club, the Donegal Community Center, and now still plays for square dances at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center.
“I used to have a fiddle in the car all the time,” he said. “I’d walk into a tavern somewhere and throw the case on the bar and ask the owner if they could shut down the jukebox and I would entertain the crowd and get a few free beers or a couple of dollars in the fiddle case.”
One night he went to Speal’s Tavern on open mic rock ‘n’ roll night when they were playing heavy metal. But he signed up for his turn anyway.
“I played three Appalachian mountain fiddle tunes and the crowd went crazy,” Patrick said. “I went there on rock ‘n’ roll night and they accepted a hillbilly fiddler.”
He and his brother and a cousin played for 36 years at Mountain View Nursing Home until the pandemic.
“It was something that we felt we should do and we did it,” he said. “It’s about spreading the joy and sharing your talent.”
