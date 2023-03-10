It is that most wonderful time of the year, again.
While it is not Christmas, for sports fans it is a holiday all of its own: March Madness.
And this year, we are bringing you a brackets contest that is both familiar and a little different.
“We are thrilled to bring this contest to our readers across the region,” David Cuddihy, Bulletin and Echo publisher, said. “So many of us fill out brackets in national contests every year, but to do this locally, and guarantee local winners; it will be a lot of fun.”
The Bulletin and Echo are bringing our inaugural College Hoops Bracket Challenge to the readers of the Latrobe Bulletin and Ligonier Echo.
Starting after Selection Sunday, readers will be able to fill out a full bracket online and be able to play for over $1,000 in local prizes.
The Bulletin and Echo’s College Hoops Bracket Challenge offers an opportunity that many other national contests don’t; the Bulletin and Echo have partnered with a number of local businesses, allowing us to offer over $1,000 in local prizes from locally owned businesses.
Watt’s Truck Center is our presenting sponsor and the $500 Visa gift card is generously donated by them.
“We are very appreciative of Watt’s Truck Center jumping in as the presenting sponsor,” Cuddihy said. “It’s thanks to them and all of our VIP sponsors and advertisers that we are able to give away so many great prizes; over $1,000 in local prizes for seven local winners.”
This year’s College Hoops Bracket Challenge will use a three-in-one bracket format. Here is how the three-in-one bracket offers more opportunities for our players:
First, players get their brackets on Selection Sunday, March 12, after the brackets are announced at 6 p.m., and must complete their picks 15 minutes before the start of the first round on Thursday, March 16, estimated to be noon. But, if the first weekend breaks your bracket, you can come back for the 16-team bracket from Monday, March 20, until 15 minutes before tipoff of the third round on Thursday, March 23, and play another bracket. For one final chance at victory, a four-team bracket will be available from Monday, March 27, until 15 minutes before the semifinals tipoff Saturday, April 1.
That makes three ways to win, and who wouldn’t like more opportunities to win the over $1,000 that will be up for grabs?
The College Hoops Bracket Challenge can also be used to manage your office pool, readers can set up a group of friends, and everyone can compare their score against our VIP Pickers composed of contest sponsors and Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Allshouse and Cuddihy.
Readers can register now at latrobebulletinnews.com/collegehoops so as soon as the brackets are announced, they can come back and make their selections. To be eligible for the grand prize, readers must make their selections before the first round tips off Thursday, March 16.
