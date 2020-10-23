Despite surging coronavirus (COVID-19) case numbers in Westmoreland County, plans remain in place to hold a live Latrobe Turkey Trot next month.
The annual Thanksgiving Day staple, in its 26th year, plans to continue this fall with an in-person race and a virtual option for those who can’t make it to the event.
Craig Shevchik, director of Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation, which organizes the 5K run/walk, said the 2020 event is set for Nov. 26 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
“We will be having a live (race) and we will adjust what we normally do to whatever the guidelines are,” he said at Thursday’s Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission meeting.
Because of pandemic-related state guidelines, Shevchik said previously that the organization planned to limit the number of participants to 250 people. Last year’s event, which included a virtual option for the first time, featured more than 1,100 participants.
Shevchik added that Turkey Trot registrations will be mailed within the next few days and electronic forms will be sent to previous race participants.
Because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, Shevchik said he’s given himself a self-imposed Nov. 19 deadline to make adjustments to the event, if needed, and the organization will provide updated guidelines to participants in the week leading up to the event. City officials must also approve plans for the event, he noted.
Registration can be done online at the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation website at www.latroberecreation.org or at the organization’s office, located on the second floor of the Latrobe Municipal Building, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser,” Shevchik said of the event. “There’s no doubt about it.”
Shevchik said previously that the event will have social distancing and participants will be asked to wear masks at least for a portion of the run/walk. He said event organizers are looking into staggered start times to cut down on crowding at the beginning of the race.
Additionally, he said the organization likely wouldn’t hold an awards ceremony and is considering the use of both concession stands for participants to pick up packets. Distributing packets using a drive-thru system has also been discussed.
For those who wish to forgo the in-person race, a virtual option will be available as well, Shevchik noted.
“If you feel uncomfortable with the current situation, you can go ahead and still compete in the race,” he said, adding that the virtual race is $20 per person. Virtual participants will have the option to submit their times if they choose.
Added Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commissioner Dan Hennessy: “We could certainly use a good turnout to help our bottom line and there are many ways to (take part).”
Shevchik said Turkey Trot participants can bring their dogs to the event, but they must start at the back of the race.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Shevchik said the organization has received 13 applications for a vacant maintenance foreman position. Interviews will likely be held in early November, he noted;
- Shevchik said the organization’s “return on investment” on concessions at Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool in 2020 was an improvement over past years without a full concession stand because of the pandemic. He said the organization could try something similar, offering only refrigerated and frozen items at the pool, in the future;
- Shevchik said the organization’s current insurance plan is set to increase more than 20%, so it is looking at other plans, including one with an increase of 12%;
- Kennametal Inc. recently took part in the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s recent Week of Caring, as Shevchik said more than 15 employees cleaned up Latrobe’s Playland area, added playground mulch and performed general cleanup. Other work included repainting children’s safety bars, along with repainting the Memorial Drive pavilion/playground area;
- Shevchik is still seeking bidders for planned work at the city’s sand volleyball courts and First Ward baseball field;
- Shevchik said the pool and First Ward areas were recently winterized, with other facilities to follow this fall;
- Shevchik said Latrobe Farmers Market vendors were given questionnaires regarding the 2020 market season. He also thanked Latrobe Dairy Queen owner Dean Miller for supporting the market;
- Twenty players are currently signed up for the girls’ youth basketball program and four spots remain available, Shevchik said;
- Latrobe-GLSD Parks And Recreation was recently named the Non-profit of the Year by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Latrobe Community Revitalization Program plans to donate a Christmas tree to the commission to celebrate the honor, Shevchik noted.
