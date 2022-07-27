High school fall sports officially begin practices on Aug. 15, with varsity football and golf beginning on Aug. 8. Middle school sports kick-off a little later, but sign-ups for all sports are underway.
If you are an athlete in the Ligonier Valley School District who would like to join one of the teams (high school: cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, soccer, volleyball, or middle school: football, girls’ basketball), please go to Arbiter Registration at https://www.familyid.com/organizations/ligonier-valley-school-district and scroll to where you see programs. Click on Fall Athletic Registration (CIPPE) 2022-23 and then find the sport you are interested in.
It is important to note that all athletes must have a PIAA physical form (CIPPE) completed on or after June 1, 2022, and uploaded into the Arbiter Registration account. The only page of the physical form that needs to be uploaded is the Section 7 page that is signed and dated by the physician. All other information does not need to be scanned, as you will fill that in through the questions on the registration.
Football heat acclimatization will take place the week of Aug. 8, while golf begins official practices this week. All other sports at the high school will begin on Aug. 15. Middle school coaches will contact athletes with start dates and times.
Remember that LVSD has an activity fee that must be paid in the school office. A form is available on the LVSD website under the athletic programs page that can be turned in with the activity fee. The fee must be paid before an athlete can compete in his or her first competition.
Good luck to all fall sports athletes. Remember to represent Ram Pride in all you do!
