High school fall sports officially begin practices on Aug. 15, with varsity football and golf beginning on Aug. 8. Middle school sports kick-off a little later, but sign-ups for all sports are underway.

If you are an athlete in the Ligonier Valley School District who would like to join one of the teams (high school: cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, soccer, volleyball, or middle school: football, girls’ basketball), please go to Arbiter Registration at https://www.familyid.com/organizations/ligonier-valley-school-district and scroll to where you see programs. Click on Fall Athletic Registration (CIPPE) 2022-23 and then find the sport you are interested in.

