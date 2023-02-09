The Unity Township Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Feb. 21 to record testimony on a proposed resort’s conditional use request and amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance which would allow the development.

The township’s planning commission on Tuesday got the opportunity to hear about the proposal, review the suggested ordinance modifications and weigh in on the plan.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.