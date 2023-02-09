The Unity Township Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Feb. 21 to record testimony on a proposed resort’s conditional use request and amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance which would allow the development.
The township’s planning commission on Tuesday got the opportunity to hear about the proposal, review the suggested ordinance modifications and weigh in on the plan.
The development is Evergreen Resort, now owned by Christopher E. Frank, who is with developer Horace Trumbauer of Butler. The developer initially planned to build high-end custom homes of between $3 and $8 million on a portion of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation 600-acre land parcel, land that once belonged to the family of Fred Rogers. However, Frank, along with his wife, purchased a 46-acre plot – the most attractive part of the land, according to Frank – and now would like to operate a resort, conference and recreation center there.
“I fell in love with the property. I fell in love with the community,” added Frank, who said they would like to share the natural beauty of what used to be the Rogers family compound with three homes and a historic log cabin with the public for weddings, corporate events and retreats.
According to Frank, the first phase of the project includes restoring existing structures, trees and landscapes utilizing ecologists, arborists and landscape designers. During this phase, the property will be open to the public and is well-equipped for gatherings.
Current amenities at the property include a large historic home that sleeps 12, two private homes that sleep eight and six, respectively, an authentic historic log cabin that sleeps four, sandstone-edged 50-foot heated pool for guests, communal fire pit, miles of marked walking trails, three stocked fish ponds and waterfalls, reflecting ponds and streams.
The second phase is to build new cottages and the “Fred Rogers” event barn. Other plans include sewer line and public water extension; construction of condominiums overlooking the Loyalhanna Creek; introduction of kayaking, river rafting and fly fishing programs; acquisition of a liquor license; possible construction of single family homes in remote areas pending subdivision approvals and necessary permits from the township, and the addition of the ability of hosting special events, like symphony concerts, performing arts events, holiday events and brunches.
In order to do this, Frank has requested a conditional use for the property as a resort, conference and recreation center, which the township is currently reviewing as an amendment to the township zoning ordinance. The modification would designate “a use of land on a single lot of record containing or designed to contain structures and other related facilities, such as swimming pools, walking trails, reception halls, restaurants, outdoor and indoor private, public and/or commercial recreation, or entertainment facilities, and lodging accommodations dedicated to use by patrons of same, and open to the public for use for weddings, meetings, conferences and/or other indoor or outdoor recreational purposes.”
The amendment calls for the use to be conducted only within the C-Conservation or A-Agricultural zoning districts and on a minimum of 30 acres of land.
One commission member, Frank Novotny, vehemently objected to the proposed resort, primarily based on the acreage. He believes the minimum should be more like 100 acres. He made a motion that the Frank request be denied and not recommended to the supervisors, but the rest of the commission did not agree and ultimately voted to recommend the approval to the supervisors. Novotny was the only dissenting vote.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich said the township considered a lot of factors when coming up with the modifications and that the proposal on acreage, along with the zoning districts, were suggested keeping in mind that these types of conditional uses would be looking for “destination type spots,” which would mean the need for road access so that the public can reach them.
The planning commission’s comments, along with comments from the county planning department, the supervisors and the public will all be made a part of the testimony for the Feb. 21 hearing.
If the township approves the zoning modifications, along with the proposed resort, the project’s site plan will also have to go before the planning commission for recommendation and eventually approval by the township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.