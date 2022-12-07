Latrobe Planning Commission members on Tuesday debated the possibility of creating a permitting process for use of consumer fireworks within the city.

The Pennsylvania Legislature over the summer clarified that state law requires there be a 150-foot buffer from a structure or vehicle when displaying consumer fireworks, regardless of whether or not the structure or vehicle is owned by the person shooting the fireworks.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.