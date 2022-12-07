Latrobe Planning Commission members on Tuesday debated the possibility of creating a permitting process for use of consumer fireworks within the city.
The Pennsylvania Legislature over the summer clarified that state law requires there be a 150-foot buffer from a structure or vehicle when displaying consumer fireworks, regardless of whether or not the structure or vehicle is owned by the person shooting the fireworks.
Due to the restrictive language in the state law, planning commission members made a motion Tuesday that there be no permit process whatsoever for consumer fireworks in the city as the vast majority of Latrobe residential properties do not meet the 150-foot requirement.
Using consumer fireworks on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and Dec. 31, does not require a permit, according to state law, but the 150-foot requirement remains in effect.
Initial model ordinance options presented to the planning commission by Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma were to entertain applications for permits for the use of consumer fireworks, to prohibit the issuance of any permits for the use of consumer fireworks, or to prohibit generally the issuance of permits for the use of consumer fireworks, but allow for use by exception.
In choosing the second option, to prohibit the issuance of any permits for the use of consumer fireworks, city council will now discuss the issue at a future public agenda preparation meeting.
Act 74 of 2022 was adopted July 6 by the General Assembly, signed July 11 by Gov. Tom Wolf and became effective Sept. 9.
In conversations with local law enforcement officials, Nieusma said city police intend to enforce the state law as best they can.
“The police said yes,” Nieusma said. “If they are parameters that they can enforce, they will. This does have the designation of within 150 feet of a structure (or vehicle), so that’s something they can enforce.”
Planning commission members stressed the 150-foot buffer is existing state law that has since been clarified.
“This is a state law that we’re being handed,” said Jarod Trunzo, commission member and Latrobe Community Revitalization Program executive director. “It is what it is.”
According to the Pennsylvania Municipal League, which gives a review of all legislation that is passed, the language clarifies the 150-foot clearance rule from any structure, including vehicles owned by the fireworks user, Nieusma said.
“It contains clear language that a municipality may adopt an ordinance prohibiting use completely,” Nieusma said. “You can require a permit, you can have a reasonable fee for such a permit, and exceptions include the typical holidays (for fireworks), July 4, Dec. 31, Labor Day and Memorial Day, all typical fireworks holidays.
“Those are excluded from permitting altogether, but you still have to have that 150-foot clearance.”
Consumer fireworks are defined as “any combustible or explosive composition or any substance or combination of substances which is intended to produce visible or audible effects by combustion, is suitable for use by the public, complies with the construction, performance, composition and labeling requirements promulgated by the Consumer Products Safety Commission in 16 CFR (relating to commercial practices) or any successor regulation and complies with the provisions for consumer fireworks as defined in APA 87-1, the sale, possession and use of which shall be permitted throughout this commonwealth,” according to Act 74 of 2022.
The term “consumer fireworks” does not include devices such as “ground and handheld sparkling devices,” “novelties” or “toy caps,” according to state law.
“I just think that people are going to take a chance,” said Dr. Kathleen Kelley, planning commission chairperson. “They’re not going to apply for a permit.”
Trunzo noted the state law is a “pretty tight envelope” to begin with, noting it likely rules out 99% of the city’s homeowners.
In terms of policing the issue, Nieusma said he was told law enforcement officials would handle reports of illegal fireworks as “manpower and other calls allow.”
“They would be handled as they could,” Nieusma said. “You can’t expect them to leave an accident to track down someone for fireworks. They’re going to have to handle calls in priority and as you can imagine, they’re going to get a bunch of fireworks calls on those particular days.
“They will enforce it, but it’ll be a prioritized call. They usually have extra people on for those fireworks holidays usually because of other things going on.”
When involving the police, Nieusma cautioned that sufficient evidence will be needed to make a charge.
“That can be provided by a witness statement, video evidence or if they (police) see it themselves,” he said.
State law defines punishment as not more than $500 for the first offense and not more than $1,000 for the second offense.
As the fee schedule is state law, Nieusma said city officials would not be able to alter the fines.
“As a summary offense, that’s going in front of the magistrate,” Nieusma said. “That fine would be up to the magistrate. For the first year or two, I would imagine they’d be a bit more lenient, but if they start seeing a lot of them, in my experience, they start dropping the hammer when they start seeing a whole bunch until word gets around and it stops.”
Additionally, planning commission members recommended there be a public fireworks display permit process for special events, if there is not such a process already on the books.
As a way to provide information to city residents, Nieusma suggested officials could utilize a public service announcement on the topic in addition to a mailer to city residents.
Secretary Debra Sardello and member Ed Kubistek were also in attendance. Vice Chairperson Jim Burica was absent from the meeting.
Latrobe Planning Commission will meet again 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in council chambers.
