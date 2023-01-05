During the first Unity Township Planning Commission meeting of the year, officials approved the preliminary and final site plan for a proposed veterinary clinic in an industrial park in the township.

General contractor Steve Riffe of Rossman Hensley, Inc. and civil engineer Phil Karanovich of Red Swing Group attended the meeting as representatives of the project for BGH Properties, LLC and Latrobe Animal Clinic, which are seeking to construct a 6,700-square-foot animal clinic.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

