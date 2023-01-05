During the first Unity Township Planning Commission meeting of the year, officials approved the preliminary and final site plan for a proposed veterinary clinic in an industrial park in the township.
General contractor Steve Riffe of Rossman Hensley, Inc. and civil engineer Phil Karanovich of Red Swing Group attended the meeting as representatives of the project for BGH Properties, LLC and Latrobe Animal Clinic, which are seeking to construct a 6,700-square-foot animal clinic.
The site will include the building and a 33-space parking lot with two entrances off of Bay Hill Drive in the Westmoreland Airpark, located near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The proposed animal clinic is to be constructed on a 1.84-acre plot of land in the airpark and will also include three rain gardens as part of a water management plan, according to Karanovich.
While the site plan includes landscaping, it does not adhere completely to the township’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDA), which concerned several members of the planning commission. However, after speaking with the township engineer and professional staff, most of their reservations were allayed.
“We adhered to the SALDO as much as we can,” said Karanovich.
However, the project leaders will have to request a waiver of the landscaping requirements, which will be signed off by township supervisors.
In addition, the project has several other requirements pending, including the Stormwater Management Plan, Erosion and Sedimentation Control Plan and approval by the Unity Township Municipal Authority.
In addition, the planning commission inquired about whether the property will be affected by the ongoing PennDOT Laurel Valley Expressway project along Route 981, but Karanovich said that they have exchanged plans with PennDOT and were told the project is being pushed 25 feet from the site and when the road comes through, it will just require realignment of the drives.
In other business, the commission reorganized, but made no changes to officers or solicitor. In addition, the commission’s meetings will continue to be held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
