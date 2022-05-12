Latrobe city officials continue to make improvements to existing rules for digital signage.
Speaking Wednesday at a Latrobe Planning Commission meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Terry Carcella shared suggested amendments to address the brightness of digital signs within the city.
“I’ve talked to the council briefly about this and the current code has no specifications about what is too bright,” Carcella said.
An added amendment identifies nits and foot-candles as units of measurement “that are also called candelas per square meter,” according to documentation provided at the 71-minute meeting.
One foot-candle is equal to 10.76391 nits and 10.77 lux for conversion of light units of measurement from a specific predetermined distance.
According to the zoning amendment draft, “no illuminated sign shall exceed 5 foot-candles between sunset and sunrise. Electronic signs shall be measured by a qualified professional with findings certifying compliance with the regulations noted in section 166-45 of the Code of Latrobe. Signs must be measured 10 feet away from the sign and from a height that has the measuring device level with the bottom of the sign display while holding the digital measuring meter vertically. Luminance shall be measured with the sign off, and again with the sign displaying a white image for a full color capable sign, or a solid message for a single-color sign.”
Commission members discussed the necessity of having a foolproof measurement system as the slightest change when measuring can cause a different reading.
“When you’re using the reader and hold it vertically, there’s a little globe on the reader and it’s going to read the light differently than if you turn the reader horizontally,” according to Jarod Trunzo, commission member and Latrobe Community Revitalization Program executive director. “I won’t list the businesses publicly, but there are certain signs on Route 30 where people say they are blinded or trigger migraines, if they’re autistic they can go into seizure, some people have to shield their eyes.”
Additionally, all electronic signs shall have only text, images and graphics; and motion of any kind is prohibited.
Dwell time for text, image or display shall not change more than once every 10 seconds. Also, transition time between subsequent text, images or displays shall not exceed 0.25 seconds.
No electronic signs shall emit smoke, visible vapors or particles, sound or odors with any displays.
“With downtown Latrobe, we just don’t want signs to be any brighter than what we’ve seen in some other areas,” Trunzo said. “Something that makes downtown Latrobe unique is that we are historic. It’s modern and historic at the same time, we have the modern technology that can commingle within reason.”
Trunzo pointed to nearby downtown Ligonier, noting that the town has “pretty much all their storefronts filled.”
“You cannot get an LED sign anywhere in downtown Ligonier,” Trunzo said. “There are other tourist destination spots where they’re completely banned and every storefront is filled. There’s another direct correlation between economic development and these LED signs, because they actually decrease property value.”
Commission officials also floated the possibility of asking businesses to consider shutting off digital signs within a half hour of closing the business for the day.
“If it stays on overnight, it’s really like a billboard,” Trunzo said. “I think that’s a reasonable thing. We’re not talking about banning them, the town just has a unique, historic feel to it.”
Carcella admitted he could envision some pushback regarding turning the signs off overnight.
“The intention is really to make it a level playing field for everybody,” Carcella said. “If they get brighter, they’re going to be distracting. There’s already an ordinance, this is just cleanup of a particular section.”
Officials also addressed existing signage that would be grandfathered in.
“With grandfathering, existing signs conformed at the time, but if you change the rules, then they’re considered nonconforming,” Carcella said. “As long as they keep what they have the way it is, they’re fine. But if they go to change it or put a new sign in, then they have to conform. And that’s the fairest way of doing it.”
Planning commission members accepted the zoning draft with agreed upon amendments.
“If towns don’t get it right, they get overrun and nobody wants to visit them anymore,” Trunzo said. “Why would you want to go to ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood’ if it looks like Vegas?”
Officials also discussed next week’s zoning board hearing, which will consider a special exemption request from Kira-Marie Moschetti to operate a home bakery in her residence at 216 Linden St., a R-3 zone.
The application is for a special exception in the nature of a major home occupation pursuant to Section 166-32E of the City of Latrobe Zoning Ordinance.
“At this point in time it is to me a very minor thing,” Carcella said. “The resident is a renter, they have to have permission of the property owner to do this home occupation. They’ll be operating on a very limited basis, like two days a week.”
Planning Commission Chairperson Dr. Kathleen Kelly noted Linden Street does not have a large volume of traffic.
“The way she makes it sound, someone comes and picks up an order and leaves,” Kelly said, noting that parking spaces would not be occupied for an extended period of time.
The planning commission made a recommendation to approve the request contingent upon permission from the property owner and all necessary certifications.
Vice Chairperson Jim Burica, Ed Kubistek, Kelly and Trunzo voted to approve the request while Secretary Debra Sardello did not support the measure.
An ordinance recommendation from city administration for pre-sale inspections for prospective homebuyers was also discussed.
“One issue we’re looking at with blight in the city is pre-sale inspections,” Carcella said. “The problem with some homes sold in the city, when a new homeowner buys a property, if there are code problems, they’re stuck with those problems. A pre-sale inspection would alert those people to issues.”
Pre-sale inspections would address a wide range of topics, including looking for work done without permits such as remodeling, modifications or additions that require a permit; checking for zoning compliance including setback requirements, garage zoning issues and fence height, and other illegal modifications.
“What we can do is make sure folks know ahead of time that issues are identified and these families aren’t on the hook for these costs,” Carcella said. “This is one of the items in the toolbox to help fight blight, and there will be more coming. We’re doing this for the new people moving in. My philosophy as a zoning officer and manager was not to reward people who were taking their money and leaving. I want people who are moving here and are going to live here and spend their money here, we want them protected.”
Such an ordinance would also provide an additional revenue stream for the city, which could charge for the pre-sale inspection. Additionally, if there was work without a permit, the city could assess a fee for the permit to the person selling the house. Also, with property taxes, if a house was added to without a permit, the property taxes would be deemed too low and thus be adjusted upward.
Depending on how the program is structured, current owners would have to correct the violations before the sale, or the new owner must correct the violations within a time period following the transfer.
“We’re seeing such a turnover as people buy property, and they need to be protected,” Carcella said. “We don’t want to see people stuck with these bills when they buy a home.”
Latrobe Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 7.
