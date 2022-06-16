Latrobe Planning Commission officials on Wednesday evening reviewed a proposed ordinance which will amend Chapter 132, which covers the property maintenance code for the city.
“The toolbox is already here, we’re just amending it to make it work for the city,” said City Manager Terry Carcella. “What this will do, once we get a complaint on an abandoned structure sitting for more than 30 days, more than 90 days, whatever that number will be, then the city can take action on that.
“Basically, they need to correct (code violations) or else. The whole purpose is to combat blight, and it’s referenced here … ‘to permit dilapidated and deteriorated structures to exist without correction or abatement creates a potential for health and safety hazards for the citizens of the community and furthers a general decline in property values and overall morale of a community.’”
The ordinance notes “residential, commercial and industrial structures in older communities have undergone an aging process which has and will lead to blight, decay and a general deterioration of community neighborhoods.”
Section 132-1.1 pertaining to “intent and purpose” is proposed to be added to Chapter 132, declaring that it is the “intent of the city to establish minimum rules and regulations governing the condition and maintenance of all properties, buildings and structures, and to provide the standards for supplied utilities and facilities and other physical things and conditions essential to ensure that properties, buildings and structures are safe, healthy, sanitary and fit for occupancy and use, and to provide for the condemnation and demolition of buildings and structures unfit for human occupancy and use, including administration, permitting and penalties.
“It is also the city’s intent to specifically establish a vacant or abandoned residential property program as a mechanism to protect the city from becoming blighted through the lack of adequate maintenance and security of abandoned properties.”
Jarod Trunzo, commission member and Latrobe Community Revitalization Program executive director, said the ordinance will be “beneficial all the way around.”
According to the ordinance, Section 132-7 will also be amended to include abandoned real property and evidence of vacancy.
“This is our next attack plan for blight, and once we identify this, what I’m not going to do is allow structures that have sat for years and years and not be attended to to just deteriorate,” Carcella said. “That only hurts the city in the long run. (Owners) will be held responsible to fix it and if they don’t fix it, we will eventually take control and get it in the hands of someone who will, or we will demolish the structure, one or the other.”
Regarding evidence of vacancy, such warning signs include “overgrown or dead vegetation, accumulation of abandoned personal property, extensive or pervasive damage of improvements to real property, broken or boarded up windows and/or doors, delivery agents or governmental agents, the termination of one of more utilities serving the property, among other evidence that the property is vacant.”
“We have to have a good idea of who’s there, how many residents,” Carcella said. “Somewhere down the road, our biggest issue with health, safety and welfare is the trash collection and people have to be held responsible for making sure their trash gets hauled to the curb so it can be taken away. That helps a lot in solving our problems down the road.
“Trash collection, rental registration and blight are all tools that we’re going to move forward on. The owners are the ones responsible for making sure the (rental) properties are in compliance.”
The city currently has a list of problematic properties, color coded from red, being the most serious, in addition to yellow, and green. There are at least 40 properties designated as red, with between 12-20 of those properties with issues that need to be immediately addressed, according to Carcella.
“(Westmoreland County) Land Bank recently acquired three of them, and we’ll still work with (county officials) to do what we need to do, and we’ll also have the city take a proactive approach as well,” Carcella said. “We’ll do what we have to do to help them. They usually get properties by donation or tax sale … when it comes into their hands, they have the ability to either demolish the structure or renovate it.
“We’ll also be discussing vacant lots at some point. We don’t want to be property owners, we’d like to get those vacant lots owned by a neighboring property owner or have someone build a home there. Right now it’s pretty difficult to find real estate at a reasonable price. Eliminating blight isn’t a one-day or one-week job, it’s a process and it’ll take time.”
With over 40 properties designated as red, Trunzo indicated a number of those are possibly “beyond repair.”
“And the yellow properties, many of them are fair and others can be really close to blight, and maybe a year later it’s in the red,” Trunzo said. “So we have to be proactive.”
Carcella served as Latrobe’s zoning and code enforcement officer until late last month, when he was promoted to city manager. Earlier this week, council approved the appointments of James Nieusma as full-time city zoning/code officer, and Tracy Legato as part-time code enforcement officer.
“If we’re not proactive with blight now, we’re going to be like all those cities that weren’t proactive, they’re just falling apart,” Carcella said. “For us to be successful in this city, we have to be proactive. The council has recognized it, the planning commission has recognized it, and staff see it as well.
“That’s why these changes have to be made. I’ve been asked why we need 1.5 people … well, there’s a lot more work involved here but I think we can get it done and be successful. Once we get a complaint, then we can act on it. Realistically, it always comes from a neighbor or resident nearby.”
One example offered during the planning commission’s 30-minute meeting Wednesday was a property at 720 Walnut St. in Latrobe.
“There were numerous complaints on it, trees growing into it, an abandoned car,” Carcella said. “We have to do a better job, as a city, looking at those kinds of structures. I know it takes more time, effort and work, but it’s the same situation here outside (city property), things are trimmed because we have to set the example here. This is our city, our city building and it should look pristine. It should be perfect when we look outside.
“If we have nice looking properties, it brings pride to the city and it brings people into the city. That’s what this (ordinance) will do. It will not be an overnight thing but we have to start somewhere, and this is the start of it all.”
Dr. Kathleen Kelley, planning commission chairperson, echoed those sentiments, and voiced concern about dilapidated structures dragging down nearby property values.
“If you’re worried about the value of your home, you want to make sure that property around you also looks decent,” Kelley said.
Commission member Ed Kubistek was also present at the meeting. Secretary Debra Sardello and Vice Chairperson Jim Burica did not attend.
Latrobe Planning Commission will meet again Tuesday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m.
