Members of the Latrobe Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a parcel consolidation plan for Saint Joseph Missions, located at 1100 Ligonier St.
“Matthew Gorsich is the general partner and the properties were purchased in 2015 – the main building that’s out front – then in 2020 they purchased the other (two) parcels, then the last one in 2021,” said Art Kromel, a professional registered surveyor who drafted plans for Gorsich. “So they’ve amassed four parcels of property. Everything behind the building is parking. The one parcel that connects to the alley, there was a structure there at one time that has since been removed. So they’re basically just using all this for parking.”
Jarod Trunzo, commission member and Latrobe Community Revitalization Program executive director, noted the structure that was removed was a blighted building.
“(The removal) was a good thing for the city,” he said.
Dr. Kathleen Kelley, planning commission chairperson, questioned why the consolidation was being proposed.
“They’re getting four different tax bills and (Gorsich) just wants to simplify it,” Kromel said. “He has no wishes to build anything. If you go there, it’s all parking.”
Stemming from recent conversations with the applicant, Trunzo said Gorsich wants to rehabilitate portions of the property and “do parking the right way” by pouring concrete.
“It sounds like he wants to keep up with stuff,” Trunzo said. “They’re solid people. They have their radio programming (WAOB) there and they also own another building. When they all move in, they’ll have like 25 full-time workers which is a good thing.”
Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma said with consolidating the parcels, “you wouldn’t lose much in taxes overall.”
As a nonprofit organization, Trunzo confirmed later Tuesday night that Saint Joseph Missions, as a nonprofit organization, still pays local taxes.
“It’s a choice they made when moving to downtown Latrobe to be good stewards and it’s part of their commitment to the community as Latrobe already has so many nonprofits as is,” Trunzo said in an email.
The consolidation proposal will now likely be discussed at Latrobe City Council’s next agenda preparation meeting. Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in council chambers.
Nieusma also informed commission members of an upcoming zoning hearing board meeting next month.
“A gentleman wants to build a larger garage on his property and he’s already at max coverage for the lot,” Nieusma said. “He’ll have to go before the zoning hearing board for a variance and (the application) has already been paid for and scheduled.”
Latrobe Planning Commission members also reorganized at the start of their Tuesday meeting. The commission voted to retain its current slate of officers from 2022 into the new year.
Kelley will stay on as chairperson and Jim Burica will continue as vice chairperson. Debra Sardello fills the role of secretary, and additional commission members are Ed Kubistek and Trunzo. All members were present for Tuesday’s meeting.
Latrobe Planning Commission will meet again 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in council chambers.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
