Members of the Latrobe Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a parcel consolidation plan for Saint Joseph Missions, located at 1100 Ligonier St.

“Matthew Gorsich is the general partner and the properties were purchased in 2015 – the main building that’s out front – then in 2020 they purchased the other (two) parcels, then the last one in 2021,” said Art Kromel, a professional registered surveyor who drafted plans for Gorsich. “So they’ve amassed four parcels of property. Everything behind the building is parking. The one parcel that connects to the alley, there was a structure there at one time that has since been removed. So they’re basically just using all this for parking.”

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.