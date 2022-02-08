A small airplane had to make an emergency landing Monday morning because of smoke in the cockpit, not long after it took off from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
The aircraft, an Embraer EMB 120, was carrying nine passengers and three crew members when the smoking started, approximately 20 miles out from the airport, according to Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo.
He said the plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.
The plane, operated by Freight Runners Express and bound for Shreveport, Louisiana, is under examination. A different aircraft was brought in to get the passengers to their destination, Monzo said.
He noted that it is believed a malfunction in the heating system caused the problem. No significant damage to the plane was reported.
