A former café and video store in Pleasant Unity could be replaced with a proposed retail store after the Unity Township Planning Commission recommended approval of conditional use and both preliminary and final approval of the site plan on Tuesday.
The planning commission unanimously approved the actions after it was presented by Art Kromel of Arthur J. Kromel Surveying.
The building, purchased by Francis and Lynn DeFabo, is in a residential zone, but was previously used for a commercial use. The DeFabos plan to use 1,204 square feet of the space to house a retail store that sells handmade pottery and home goods, and the rest of the structure will be used for storage.
According to Kromel, the site has ample parking as well as handicapped parking as it was previously a restaurant — the Country Café and Video Store.
Now that the preliminary site plan has been approved and the conditional use recommended by the commission, it will go before the township supervisors for consideration. The final site plan approval is contingent on the supervisors’ decision.
In other business, the planning commission reorganized, setting the board leadership for 2022, including Tom Baumann as chair, Dave Oshnock as vice-chairman and Tim Schulteis as secretary.
In addition, the commission voted to retain Gary Falatovich as solicitor.
Meetings for 2022 were set for the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., except for national holidays and elections.
