In preparation for the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp this summer, a hiring event will be held for a variety of employment opportunities available during training camp.
The open interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the St. Vincent College campus.
Start and end dates and times may vary and will be discussed during the interview. Training camp dates have not been firmly established at this time, though it is expected to run from mid-July through mid-August.
A variety of positions are available, which will be discussed at the interview. Positions are part-time, temporary and pay $11 per hour.
Due to state regulations, candidates must be at least 18 years of age to apply.
Employees will work outdoors and will be expected to continue to work even in high heat or rainy conditions.
Employees must have reliable transportation.
Employees will be required to wear a uniform that consists of a Steelers Training Camp shirt (provided), khaki or black pants, capris or shorts, and flat closed-toe shoes.
All potential employees are expected to complete a background check and bring their driver’s license and Social Security card with them to the interview.
