A Pittsburgh man died after being shot multiple times in the City of Arnold Sunday morning, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Richard T. Hildreth, 34, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Steven Grabiak at 7 a.m.
According to the coroner’s report, Hildreth was discovered on a sidewalk on the 1500 block of Woodmont Avenue in Arnold around 4:50 a.m. Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds. Hildreth’s death was ruled a homicide.
An autopsy was performed Sunday by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates.
Arnold Police and the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau are investigating.
Slater Funeral Home of New Kensington is in charge of arrangements.
