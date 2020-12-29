A 40-year-old Pittsburgh man was arrested over the weekend, accused of tussling with state police and damaging a patrol vehicle after assaulting two relatives in their Derry Township home following a nude stroll through their neighborhood Saturday.
James Jeffery Zamerski was charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Police allege the incident began at 4:23 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 200 block of Brinker Street in Derry Township after two people reported they had been assaulted by Zamerski, who was staying at the home. Tpr. Colin Harrer wrote in court documents the victims said they had both been struck after they started talking to Zamerski as he returned to the home after “walking naked through the neighborhood.”
Zamerski allegedly resisted arrest, requiring three troopers to get him into the police vehicle, according to court papers.
As police were transporting Zamerski to Westmoreland County Prison to await his arraignment, he allegedly began kicking the partition in the police vehicle, causing nearly $300 in damage. When Tpr. Shauntai Hall stopped the vehicle and attempted to better secure Zamerski around 7:30 a.m., he kicked her twice in the chest and verbally threatened her, Tpr. John Corna wrote in court documents. Hall had to use a stun gun to subdue Zamerski, according to the report.
Zamerski was arraigned Sunday and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond awaiting a Jan. 4 preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.