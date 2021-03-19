Childhood education looks a lot different today than it did 50 years ago, but the methods and lessons of Fred Rogers are as ever relevant.
In Ryan Rydzewski and Gregg Behr’s new book, the Pittsburgh authors and education experts connect the Latrobe-born TV icon’s teachings to the latest education theory, while sharing helpful tips for parents and educators.
Their forthcoming 227-page book, “When You Wonder, You’re Learning: Mister Rogers’ Enduring Lessons for Raising Creative, Curious, Caring Kids,” is set for release on April 20.
Visit whenyouwonder.org for more information or to pre-order a copy.
They began writing the book three years ago, “But in another sense, it’s more than a decade in the making,” Rydzewski, 34, said.
Behr, 48, is the founder and co-chair of internationally-renowned Remake Learning — a network that ignites engaging, relevant and equitable learning practices in support of young people navigating rapid social and technological change — as well as executive director of The Grable Foundation, a Pittsburgh-based grant-making foundation. Rydzewski is an acclaimed education and science reporter. He’s also a staff writer for The Grable Foundation and former elementary school teacher.
“What we’re really trying to do with this book is look at how Fred Rogers took what was timeless about being a human being and merge that with what’s new,” Rydzewski said.
Behr said the book is for parents, families and caregivers.
“It’s designed for families and people who are caring for kids to make sense of this whole new world of learning and to ground it in something as familiar as Fred Rogers and his blueprint to learning,” Behr said.
Each of the book’s six chapters focuses on one of what the authors call Rogers’ “tools for learning,” which include curiosity, creativity, communication, working together, learning and growing, and connection.
In recent years, those tools have been shown to boost everything from academic learning to children’s well-being, and they benefit learners of every background and age, the authors said.
Along the way, readers learn from renowned thinkers and scientists, many of whom worked with Rogers himself — including media and communication experts, psychologists, museum curators, after-school program designers and more.
The authors said the book is grounded firmly in Pittsburgh, with a loving foreword from the late Joanne Rogers, Fred’s wife.
While making the iconic children’s TV series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” at WQED in Pittsburgh, Rogers worked with some of the area’s “top minds in what would come to be called the learning sciences,” Rydzewski said.
“Rogers took what he learned from them and developed a sort of blueprint for learning, and he built the Neighborhood around that blueprint,” he said. “When we say the book is rooted in Pittsburgh, we’re talking about that but we’re also talking about how Pittsburgh’s educators, museum curators, artists and others are taking that blueprint that Rogers designed and applying it to some modern contexts.”
Moreover, Behr said Rogers was someone who was deeply grounded in child development theory practices.
“But we can also think about Fred as someone who was an innovator and a disrupter,” Behr said. “He saw what was attractive to young people, the technology of his day — television — and said: How do I make this thing that’s attractive good?”
Their book, then, addresses how trends in childhood education — including the rapid use of technology spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic — can be grounded in Rogers’ methods in a practical way for families and educators.
“If you talk to some of the top experts in education today, if you read some of the most recent papers in learning sciences, if you ask scientists what it is that makes kids successful, you can almost always go back and find Mister Rogers doing these same things 50 year ago,” Rydzewski said.
The iconic television series aired 895 episodes from 1968 through 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at the age of 74.
Both authors said the book’s three-year process from conception to publication was a collaborative effort.
Rydzewski said people today tend to view Rogers through the “intense feelings” that the TV show evokes.
“It makes us feel safe and cared for, and I think a lot of adults are nostalgic for that now,” he said. “But Gregg and I, with our different backgrounds, I think we were able to peel back the layers of the Neighborhood a bit and figure out what made it so effective in the first place.”
Behr said the book includes a lot of research, but in a “really readable way.”
“We try to give very specific and concrete ideas to parents and educators of things they can do in their own homes or in their classroom,” he said.
The book has drawn advance praise from Tom Hanks — who played Mister Rogers in the 2019 biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Stacey Abrams, Morgan Neville, Bill Nye and other national figures.
“Each of us has a role to play in building Neighborhoods of our own,” Hanks said. “What Behr and Rydzewski have done here is bring Fred Rogers’ essential humanity down to earth. That is a gift for all in the Neighborhood.”
Behr, who lives in Ohio Township with his wife, Yu-Ling, and two daughters, said writing this book challenged him.
“I found myself questioning myself about parenting. … Writing this book has made me a better dad,” he said.
Rydzewski, who lives in Pittsburgh, grew up in Erie and said Rogers played a significant role in his and Behr’s childhood.
“There was always that emotional connection to him that we both felt,” he said. “There’s been a sort of Mr. Rogers renaissance in recent years. … I think we were intrigued by the cultural hunger for what Rogers was providing, and we wanted to dig into that a little bit further and see what are the specific things we can learn from him.”
Behr said Rogers was his “childhood hero” who embraced the idea of love, combining it with science in a “beautiful way.”
“I would say there’s a childhood fondness and an adult appreciation for Fred Rogers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.