Westmoreland County Commissioners Doug Chew and Sean Kertes are sponsoring a free, online educational event featuring the University of Pittsburgh’s Professor of Medicine, Dr. Sharon Riddler. The goal of this event will be to help county residents understand vaccine development, especially for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.
The free, online event scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, will provide background on how vaccines are developed, with special focus on vaccine development in the coronavirus pandemic.
As a specialist in infectious disease, Dr. Riddler has 16 years of post-high-school education, including her infectious disease fellowship at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Her research interests are in all aspects of state-of-the-art clinical research studies, including protocol development, implementation, analysis of results and IND sponsorship. Clinical studies are how physicians test new drugs and bring them to market. Her experience and success in clinical research have brought her to be Director of Clinical Research in the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at Pitt. She and her co-principal investigator’s application to the NIAID Clinical Trial Implementation Cooperative, a very competitive funding opportunity, was awarded a five-year grant by the National Institutes of Health/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH/NIAID) for their research entitled, “Native-like Envelope Trimer Therapeutic Vaccination for Induction of Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies to Facilitate HIV Functional Cure.”
Most recently, Dr. Riddler’s group has enrolled 200 participants into one of the large, ongoing COVID vaccine studies. She has participated in the Community Vaccine Collaboration since its inception in July 2020, which aims to bring together a diverse group of community representatives to discuss COVID vaccine development and distribution.
Dr. Riddler will do a short presentation with a few slides, then she and Dr. Maya I. Ragavan will answer participant questions. Dr. Ragavan is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics. She did her BA, MD, and MPH at Northwestern University, her pediatric residency at Stanford’s Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, and a Fellowship in General Academic Pediatrics at Boston Medical Center. Dr. Ragavan’s research is funded by a Clinical and Translational Science Scholars NIH KL2 award and involves preventing intimate-partner violence, specifically by supporting intimate-partner-violence survivors in pediatric healthcare settings. Despite being an early-career investigator, Dr. Ragavan has already published 25 peer-reviewed articles, including contemporary articles on domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advance registration for the “Development of COVID-19 Vaccines” online event is available by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N69RFKESS3Kc18D-BQlJDw. A Facebook page for the event is available at www.facebook.com/events/911379232960929.
Questions can be submitted in advance using the registration link, and video of the event will be posted online for those unable to view the discussion live.
