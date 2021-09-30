A Pitcairn man lost his life Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash along Route 119 in South Greensburg, according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
The man was identified as Robert J. Borst, 57. He died as a result of cardiovascular disease, according to the coroner.
Borst was pronounced dead at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital approximately 40 minutes after the crash, which occurred at 11:14 a.m.
Investigators believe a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Borst, was traveling south on Route 119 when it crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit five other vehicles stopped at the turning lane to get onto Route 30 eastbound, according to the report.
The accident was investigated by the South Greensburg Police Department.
The crash, which occurred near the border of Southwest Greensburg and the Route 30 interchange, caused the closure of Route 119 and some Route 30 off-ramps for several hours Wednesday while police investigated the scene.
Three vehicles had to be towed from the scene and several others were injured, including a Latrobe police officer traveling in his own vehicle.
