Latrobe Little Leaguers will get a small taste of the big leagues this week.
Representatives from the Pittsburgh Pirates are slated to attend a ribbon cutting Friday evening at Legion-Keener Park to dedicate the league’s new storage shed. Pirates Charities donated nearly $20,000 toward the shed and related equipment after the previous shed was destroyed in an April fire.
Aside from Friday’s donation ceremony, Latrobe Little Leaguers will play a one-inning game at the “LK 1” field, league president John Russo said.
Russo said the Pirates Charities’ donation — which came about after the team saw a television news story about the fire — covers the cost of the shed and equipment inside the former storage unit. The team also purchased dirt and added benches with backing at the field.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Russo said of the Pirates’ involvement, adding that Latrobe Little League has also received many out-of-town donations.
“Last year, we had no fundraisers, no gun bashes, no concession stands, because of COVID,” he said. “When the season began, we were down pretty big where we normally sit financially. We knew were in dire straits. But after the publicity we got (from the newscast) and then Pirates Charities getting involved, we’re pretty much back to where we need to be.”
While the oldest Latrobe Little League players have already begun their season, baseball will be in full swing this weekend, when minors and coach pitch play gets underway. The season runs until late July.
Aside from the equipment that was lost in the fire — about $4,000 worth, including landscaping materials, bases, tarps, an L-screen for warm-ups, a fiberglass pitching mound and more — Russo said what made the incident doubly difficult was the fact the shed was only installed last fall.
Technimark, State Farm Insurance, Shaffer Memorial, Aggressive Grinding, Commercial Bank, Latrobe Chevy and Product Evaluation Systems donated equipment, uniforms, hats and money for the league last year, according to Russo.
“We just put everything in there the week before. Then we moved in it there and then a week later, it got burned down,” he said. “We were pretty upset and we put a lot of work into making it right for the kids.”
After the fire occurred in April, Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze. Latrobe police said the storage shed utilized by Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation and Latrobe Little League has been deemed a complete loss.
Latrobe police are continuing their investigation in regards to this act of vandalism. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526.
Donations can be sent to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650.
