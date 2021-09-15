Motorists that travel Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township will have to find an alternate route for a month as Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced a closure of a portion of the highway for a pipe replacement project.
The stretch to be closed is located from the intersection of Route 130 to Tall Pine Road (TR-827). The road closure is from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, through 4 p.m. Oct. 29.
The closure will allow crews to remove and replace a 48-inch pipe and replace it with a 60-inch pipe.
A detour rerouting traffic on Route 130, Route 981 and Route 2021 (Kecksburg Road) will be posted.
To check conditions and closures on state roadways, PennDOT suggests motorists visit www.511PA.com, a free service that provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras 24 hours a day.
Follow PennDOT for local information at Twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.
