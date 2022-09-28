Kelly Columbus once got a message on the Pie Shoppe’s Facebook page from a man in California who told her about his recent climb in the Himalayan Mountains.
He and two men from Pittsburgh kept talking to each other while they tried to stay focused at 20,000 feet up. Thin oxygen at that altitude can affect thinking. “I wasn’t sure if I was hallucinating or not,” he wrote, “but they kept talking about your pies to keep me lucid. So I looked you up when I came back, and there you are.”
The Pie Shoppe has been in Laughlintown for 75 years and it’s no surprise that mountain climbers from Pittsburgh would know about it. The bakery has long been a stopping off point as well as a destination for travelers on Route 30 who pull over as they’re passing by, or who make it a point to stop there to pick up lunch and desserts before heading for nearby Idlewild & SoakZone or Linn Run State Park.
This weekend, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the bakery will be adding a deejay, prizes and balloons to celebrate its 75 years of operation.
“This has been a very supportive community,” said Columbus, the business’ secretary/treasurer, and whose husband Tom is the current owner of the family business. They live in Stahlstown.
The Pie Shoppe was founded in 1947 by Tom’s father Melvin Columbus and Melvin’s mother Mildred.
She had previously run a restaurant in Monessen, and operated a boarding house in Kregar. That kept her busy cooking and baking pies, breads and rolls for her guests, many of whom were constructing the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Donegal and Somerset.
Melvin had been a Navy gunner and also a cook aboard a battleship in the fleet escorting the USS North Carolina during World War II. Sailors enjoyed Melvin’s cinnamon rolls so much back then that he added them when he and his mother opened the Pie Shoppe in a 16x16-foot building that originally was a gas station. It was eventually expanded to the bakery, showroom and office that the business now occupies. There are about 45 employees, many of whom have worked there more than 10 years.
Tom Columbus, Melvin’s youngest son, took over the business in 1970 and added a fundraising aspect in 1986.
The bakery is a popular coffee and doughnut stop for locals in the morning. There’s no telling where customers are from the rest of the time.
“One of the biggest things for us is that people come from so far,” Columbus said. “Our support from people from the Johnstown and Pittsburgh areas is stronger than it ever was. Our biggest season is the fall, and then you hit Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Summer brings people who are enjoying Ligonier and other attractions in the Laurel Highlands. Skiers stop by in the winter.
The mountain climber wasn’t the only “small world” incident.
When Columbus’ son Rooney was working at a think tank in Washington, D.C., one of the board members over lunch asked him where he was from. Then he said that when he was at a business meeting at Rolling Rock, he stopped at the Pie Shoppe and bought a pie to take back to his wife.
Another time, the bakery’s cake decorator was on the Appalachian Trail when she heard hikers talking about getting pepperoni rolls from the Pie Shoppe.
Television and movie actor Stuart Pankin, who years ago performed at St. Vincent Summer Theatre, often stopped at the Pie Shoppe with his wife.
“One time he left an autographed picture,” Columbus said. “My husband and I were thrilled because we always went to the summer theatre.”
More than 75 years later, the same cinnamon rolls that the sailors enjoyed aboard the battleship are among the most popular goodies at the bakery.
“It’s the same dough like a bread dough, with lots of butter and cinnamon, and you just roll them up and cut them,” Columbus said. “It’s no secret.”
The “snails” are such a big hit that on a busy day, they sell 100 dozen. Again, it’s also a basic and simple recipe of butter and cinnamon rolled up in pie crust. Snails, by many other names (pinwheels, for one), have been a popular way to use up leftover pie crust dough.
“Tom’s grandmother called them snails, and I have heard other people say that their grandmothers made the same thing, but called them different names,” Columbus said.
Peanut butter kisses, orange cookies and, of course, their eponymous pies of many flavors top the list, too.
Tom and Kelly Columbus’ children are the fourth generation involved in the business. Daughter Casey of Somerset covers many daily aspects of the bakery. Rooney, who lives in Pittsburgh, helped guide the business through difficult times during the pandemic when business slowed down and groups weren’t doing fundraisers.
“It’s amazing that we’ve been around for 75 years,” Columbus said. “It’s really hard to do a business this long. It’s been a generational thing for customers, too. We have people who say that they came here as kids with their families. We love to hear that.”
For more information, visit The Original Pie Shoppe on Facebook.
