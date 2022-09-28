Kelly Columbus once got a message on the Pie Shoppe’s Facebook page from a man in California who told her about his recent climb in the Himalayan Mountains.

He and two men from Pittsburgh kept talking to each other while they tried to stay focused at 20,000 feet up. Thin oxygen at that altitude can affect thinking. “I wasn’t sure if I was hallucinating or not,” he wrote, “but they kept talking about your pies to keep me lucid. So I looked you up when I came back, and there you are.”

