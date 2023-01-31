The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (PIC) recently received $7,500 in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to provide a drone educational experience.

PIC received the funding from the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Farm Bill to enhance the existing drone program by adding an agricultural component and adding four additional slots to serve a total of 29 high school students living in Westmoreland County or Fayette County this program year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.