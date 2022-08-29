The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (PIC) is proud to announced that it has received expansion funding in the amount of $640,000 for 64 slots in the Pre-K Counts Program. Sixteen slots make up a classroom and these have been added in the following locations:
- Burchfield Elementary, serving the Shaler Area School District, located at 1800 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
- Southside Elementary, serving South Side School District, located at 4949 state Route 151, Hookstown.
- Frock Childcare Learning Center, serving Mount Pleasant School District, located at 107 Oak St., Mount Pleasant.
- Private Industry Council (PIC KIDZ ZONE), serving the Hempfield Area and Greensburg Salem school districts, located at 219 Donohoe Road, Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.