Tom Wrobleski

TOM WROBLESKI

The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (PIC), a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that operates employment, education and training programs, welcomes Tom Wrobleski as the chief operating officer. Wrobleski was the director of human resources at Norwin School District and brings 25 years of experience to PIC.

“We are excited to have Tom as part of our executive team,” said Shujuane L. Martin, who serves as CEO and president of PIC. “He not only brings experience but also compassion for the work that we deliver to our communities.”

