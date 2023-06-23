The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (PIC), a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that operates employment, education and training programs, welcomes Tom Wrobleski as the chief operating officer. Wrobleski was the director of human resources at Norwin School District and brings 25 years of experience to PIC.
“We are excited to have Tom as part of our executive team,” said Shujuane L. Martin, who serves as CEO and president of PIC. “He not only brings experience but also compassion for the work that we deliver to our communities.”
While at Norwin School District, Wrobleski was known for his job effectiveness. Prior to that, he held a position as a senior director of facilities and property services in addition to being a chief of programs and special services in the private sector.
As the COO, Wrobleski will oversee the daily operations for programs and services, quality control, evaluation of business development opportunities, compliance, and diversity, equity and inclusion. It is his goal to ensure that PIC continues to maintain and build effective working relationships with all stakeholders and to identify and develop business opportunities that will continue to maximize the benefits to the clients of the Private Industry Council.
“I am looking forward to working with the entire PIC team to continue providing important programs and services that will improve the quality of life for those living in southwestern Pennsylvania,” Wrobleski said.
Wrobleski has an educational background in human resources and earned his BS in business from Robert Morris University, a Master of Public Management from Carnegie Mellon University, and a second Master of Science in education from Duquesne. His formal education and his reputation for job effectiveness combined with volunteer work will allow him to focus on a strong delivery of performance and excellence to meet contractual, compliance, program, client and financial goals.
The Private Industry Council welcomes Wrobleski and his family that includes his pet dogs to the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc.
