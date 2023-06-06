PIC Kidz Zone, a program of the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (PIC), is accepting applications for summer camp at the child care center located at 219 Donohoe Road, Hempfield Township.
Center hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the summer camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The will be hosting fun and creative weekly themed activities for kids in PreK through grade 3 starting June 20 and ending Aug. 11. Organizers said this will be an opportunity for kids to enjoy indoor and outdoor summer fun. The weekly fee is $250 and some families may qualify for funding. Registration information about summer camp can also be found on the PIC website and Facebook page along with additional details.
PIC Kidz Zone provides a safe, well-quipped early childhood educational environment that serves families with children six weeks to age 5, including complete services to children with disabilities and other special needs. They offer an Early Head Start and Pre-K counts program at no cost to families that qualify. Before and after care is available. Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) funded slots are also available for families who qualify. Private pay slots are available to families who do not qualify for additional funding.
Early Head Start provides center-based programming for children up to 3 years of age and their families. Instructors build positive, nurturing, educational relationships with the children and provide families with resources on nutrition, mental health and disability services. Instructors also help parents find ways to meet family needs through community resources and services.
The Pre-K program prepares preschoolers, aged 3 to 5, to make the transition into kindergarten. Children learn how to get along with other children while exploring and learning through play. The children discover a variety of subjects including numbers, letters and words. Pre-K services are offered in the classroom setting, five days per week, six hours per day.
Pre-K provides children with communication and relationship building skills, while exploring and learning through play. The children develop a variety of school readiness skills including fine motor, gross motor, math, language and literacy.
Through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), children are served healthy and nutritious meals and snacks while attending the center in both the “Infant/Toddler” room and the “Preschool” room. Parents are encouraged to participate in program planning and decision-making. Volunteer opportunities in the classroom and family engagement events allow parents to learn more about how to be involved in their child’s learning and development.
Research has consistently shown that children who enter school ready to learn succeed academically and later in life. To complete an application for PIC Kidz Zone, call the PIC office at 724-836-2600 ext. 215 or visit online at https://privateindustrycouncil.com, or stop by their main office anytime Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PIC is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building tomorrow’s workforce in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has administered the Head Start program in Fayette County since 1994 and the Early Head Start program there since 1997. Head Start/Early Head Start of Fayette County does not discriminate against any person based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability.
