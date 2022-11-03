PIC Kidz Zone, a program of the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (PIC), is accepting applications for its new child care center located at 219 Donohoe Road, Hempfield Township.

Center hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be hosting an open house Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. This will be an opportunity to meet teachers, tour the classrooms, ask questions and fill out an application. Information about this event can also be found on PIC’s Facebook page along with additional details. The registration fee will be waived for those who attend this event.

