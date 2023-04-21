Philip Martell receives STEAM Community Leader Award

River Valley School District Superintendent Philip Martell stands alongside the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, president of St. Francis University.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

LORETTO – Philip Martell, River Valley School District superintendent, was presented with St. Francis University’s inaugural STEAM Community Leader Award at the university’s School of STEAM Awards Ceremony Wednesday, April 19.

The STEAM Community Leader Award honors an educator or administrator for making a tremendous positive impact in the lives of students, teachers, and the community through workforce development and technology-centered educational initiatives.

