An osprey that was found fatally injured late last month in southern Indiana County was shot, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The injured osprey was discovered April 28 in a farm field in Black Lick Township with a severe fracture to one of its legs and injuries so severe it was rendered unable to fly, according to the game commission.
Game commission officer Chris Reidmiller said a necropsy report confirmed that the bird was shot and the game commission is seeking help from the public to track down the shooter.
Reidmiller said he took the osprey to the Wildlife Works Inc. rescue facility in Youngwood, but the bird had to be euthanized the next day because of its severe injuries.
The injured osprey was found several miles north of the Conemaugh River after the game commission received a call about a large bird hobbling in the field.
Anyone with information should report it to the Southwest Region Office at 724-238-9523 or call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.
The Operation Game Thief Hotline is a toll-free, 24-hour service where information related to suspected wildlife crimes can be anonymously reported.
A bald eagle was fatally shot along the West Penn Trail, which follows the Conemaugh River, in nearby Derry Township in October 2019. Game commission officials said it appeared the eagle, which had to be euthanized because of severe skull injuries, had been shot by a small-caliber rifle.
