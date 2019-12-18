A state grant will be used to install electronic flashing school zone speed limit warning signs near Latrobe Elementary School, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca announced on Tuesday.
Petrarca said the City of Latrobe will receive $122,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)’s Automated Red Light Enforcement program to install the signs.
The flashing lights will provide added safety at the downtown school, which opened last December. Current signs note a 15 mph school zone speed limit when students are coming to school in the morning and leaving in the afternoon.
“These funds will be used to ensure the safety of pedestrians — including many students and parents — adjacent to the elementary school,” Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said in a news release. “This valuable program builds upon existing local road and bridge projects and helps our communities to make vital investments in traffic flow and safety.”
Additionally, Salem Township was awarded $120,000 in state grant funding for signal upgrades at routes 22 and 819. The improvements are aimed at upgrading a monitor that area firefighters use to change the lights when responding to emergencies near the busy, accident-prone intersection.
Under state law, grant funding for the Automated Red Light Enforcement program is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia. The law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. A total of 41 projects were approved statewide.
For more details about the grant program, visit the traffic signals page under “Travel in PA” at www.penndot.gov or email ARLE@pa.agov.
