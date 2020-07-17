Approximately $299,200 has been awarded to Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation to begin construction on an access road as part of a larger-scale plan toward building a new athletic complex in Unity Township, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca announced.
Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said the Multimodal Transportation Funds would be used to construct the access road from Center Drive to the Loyalhanna Creek with a boat launch for canoes and kayaks.
“This access road will also be beneficial to residents, as it will also connect them to an athletic complex that is currently underway that will include a basketball court, dog park, hiking trails and more,” Petrarca said. “What makes our communities great places to live is providing areas for relaxation and fun, and I’m pleased that I was able to assist in making this project move forward.”
Act 89 of 2013 established a dedicated Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides funding for ports and rail freight, increases aviation investments, establishes dedicated funding for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and allows targeted funding for priority investments in any mode.
More information can be found at https://www.penndot.gov/about-us/Pages/Act-89-Funding-Plan.aspx.
