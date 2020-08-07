HARRISBURG — State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, has announced that $2.147 million has been awarded to school districts and career and technical centers in the 55th Legislative District to support costs incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its mitigation efforts.
“Our schools have had to make extraordinary adjustments since the onset of this health crisis and these funds can help our districts ensure that when students and teachers return to the classroom, they are able to practice social distancing, and have the supplies necessary to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus,” Petrarca said. “Technical education students also were impacted by the mitigation efforts taken during the pandemic, so these grants should help the schools resume operations.”
The districts and amounts awarded in the 55th Legislative District are:
- Apollo-Ridge School District — $170,316 PCCD grant;
- Blairsville-Saltsburg School District — $179,582 PCCD grant;
- Derry Area School District — $198,587; PCCD grant;
- Greater Latrobe School District — $272,543 PCCD grant;
- Kiski Area School District — $260,882 PCCD grant;
- Leechburg Area School District — $148,532 PCCD grant;
- Central Westmoreland Career and Technical School — $90,000 PCCD grant and $111,443 CTC Equity grant;
- Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technical School — $90,000 PCCD grant and $32,949 CTC Equity grant;
- Indiana County Technology Center — $90,000 PCCD grant and $52,092 CTC Equity grant;
- Lenape Technical School — $90,000 PCCD grant and $44,313 CTC Equity grant;
- Northern Westmoreland Career and Technical School — $90,000 PCCD grant and $45,882 CTC Equity grant;
- ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 — $90,000 PCCD grant;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7 — $90,000 PCCD grant.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety grants for the 2020-21 school year from its allocation of federal CARES Act money. Schools may use the funding to purchase cleaning and sanitizing products; training and professional development of staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases; equipment purchases; modifying existing areas to support appropriate social distancing of students and staff; providing mental health services and supports; purchasing educational technology for distance learning; and other health and safety programs, items or services necessary to address the COVID-19 disaster emergency.
Career and technical centers also were awarded CTC Equity grants, which are funded by federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief money. These grants are used to support effective continuity of education programs and industry credential assessments for enrolled students who were negatively impacted by COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
