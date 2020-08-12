As Pennsylvanians prepare to head back to class for the fall semester, and education organizations work to create healthy learning environments, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca announced that more than $900,000 has been awarded to local secondary education organizations to help guard against COVID-19.
Among local recipients, St. Vincent College was awarded $80,119, while Westmoreland County Community College received $360,511 in assistance.
The local funding, part of $28 million in federal money allocated to colleges, universities and organizations across Pennsylvania, will help postsecondary institutions and adult basic education providers in implementing public health and safety plans and help them to resume operations in the fall.
“As students and staff prepare to return to campuses across our commonwealth for the fall semester, it is critical that they do so knowing that their health will be the number one priority of these higher education organizations,” Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said.
“Like all of us, these colleges, universities and organizations have been asked to create new policies and procedures in an ever-changing environment. This funding will hopefully help them deliver a quality education to their students – even if it’s not the typical in-the-classroom situation.”
Administered by the state Department of Education, the federal funding was based on the shares of total enrollments by each postsecondary sector and the number of socio-economically disadvantaged students served by institutions. Additionally, $500,000 of the total funds were set aside to provide relief to adult basic education providers.
Grants awarded in the local region included:
- Indiana University of Pennsylvania — $357,986;
- Seton Hill University — $81,630;
- Douglas Education Center — $12,039;
- Triangle Tech, Inc.-Greensburg — $9,928;
- United Career Institute (West Virginia Junior College)-Irwin — $7,644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.