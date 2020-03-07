The Tri-County Workforce Development and Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Development boards have been awarded $162,860 in state funding to provide summer internships through the State/Local Internship Program, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, announced on Thursday.
Petrarca said the SLIP grants, awarded by Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and funded through the federal Workforce Innovative and Opportunity Act, will help young adults develop workforce skills by providing them with their first work experience.
The Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Development Board received $134,860 in funding while the Tri-County Workforce Development Board — which oversees workforce development, education and economic development efforts in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties — received $28,000.
“This program will provide young people in our area with the valuable real-world experience they need that can potentially lead them toward a successful, rewarding career,” Petrarca said in a news release. “In turn, our local employers will benefit from a career-ready talent pool of potential employees to choose from.”
The 2020 SLIP will operate for an eight-week period between May 1 and Aug. 28, offering wages at a minimum of $10.35 an hour for young adults between ages 16 to 24.
For more details on SLIP, visit https://www.dli.pa.gov/Businesses/Workforce-Development/grants/Pages/default.aspx.
